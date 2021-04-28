Kazakhstan and Jordan debate cooperation in agriculture

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Toumatov held a meeting with Minister of Agriculture of Jordan Khaled Hneifat, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, including the prospects for expanding trade turnover between the two countries. In this regard, it was agreed to invite proactively representatives of the agricultural sector to participate in a business forum scheduled for the middle of this year within the 5th Meeting of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation.

Within the framework of the meeting, mutual interest was also indicated in the further development of interaction in strengthening food security in accordance with the guidelines of the leadership of the two countries. In this context, the Jordanian side expressed interest in joining the membership of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, launched at the initiative of Kazakhstan.