Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan keen to increase mutual turnover up to USD 2 bln

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit to meet with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov and debate bilateral cooperation issues and preparations for the forthcoming official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The parties focused on joint measures to increase bilateral turnover up to 2 billion US dollars, and certain projects purposed to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

Bektenov said Kazakhstan is ready to boost exports of 195 items worth 260 million US dollars. He noted great potential in the food and construction sectors, pharmaceuticals, etc. The country’s plans to build a cross-border industrial trade and logistics complex will have a multiplicative effect and give an impetus to trade-economic, and investment cooperation.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the spheres of education, culture, and tourism. Following the talks they affirmed readiness to implement all the tasks set by the Heads of State and bring Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation to a new level.

Besides, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov. The Prime Minister conveyed greetings on behalf of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed the readiness of the Kazakh Government to invest efforts to ensure the steady development of trade and economic cooperation.