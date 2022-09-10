Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan pledge to facilitate trade

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM As part of the working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Prime Minister -Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin met with 1st Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliyev, primeminister.kz reads.

The sides sureveyed the progress of realization of the industrial trading and logistics complex near Karasu and Ak Tilek highway checkpoints.

Besides, they took part in the 2nd meeting of the working group on trade and economic cooperation of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Zhumangarin noted that Kyrgyzstan is one of the key trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan in Central Asia.

The sales between the two nations made USD 495.7 mln in January -June 2022, that is 5.7% more against the same period of 2021, including exports up to USD 303.3 mln, imports up to USD 192.3 mln.

Following the meeting the parties agreed to deliver rathe ripes from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan to increase commodity turnover under the memo on mutual understanding between the countries. Besides, the nations agreed to facilitate trade procedures, reduce business expenses and bolster cooperation in exchange of e-documents.