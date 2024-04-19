Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan should always support each other, Sadyr Zhaparov

Kyrgyzstan’s policy is aimed at deepening bilateral relations with Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov as saying.

At today’s meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council at the Akorda, Sadyr Zhaparov expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for an invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. He also thanked Kazakhstan for its hospitality and organization of negotiations on a high level.

He said the Supreme Interstate Council meeting would bring relations between the two states to a brand-new level and contribute to the development of Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation. He also noted today’s negotiations are held in the spirit of strategic partnership.

Kyrgyzstan’s policy is aimed at deepening bilateral relations with Kazakhstan. There are no political differences between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It is crucial to support each other, think of the future, and solve pressing issues together. Our countries established solidary and friendly relations, help and support each other, Sadyr Zhaparov said.

As earlier reported, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.