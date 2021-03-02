EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:18, 02 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign a package of agreements

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held talks in extended attendance, Kazinform reports.

    A package of documents was signed following the talks, in particular, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan made a Joint Statement, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and State agency for youth, physical culture and sports at the Kyrgyz Government signed an agreement on the development of national sports and games.

    The Foreign Ministries signed a program for cooperation for 2021-2022, Trade and Integration Ministry of Kazakhstan and State inspection for ecological and technical safety at the Kyrgyz Government inked the joint action plan for 2021-2022, Defence Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan became signatories of the cooperation action plan for 2021, etc.

    As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov held talks in restricted attendance.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!