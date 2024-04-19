Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign allied relations enhancement treaty

A number of documents have been signed between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan following the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council at Akorda, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In particular, Kazakh and Kyrgyz leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov signed the treaty on deepening and expanding allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and the sixth resolution of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Supreme Interstate Council.

Kazakh vice prime minister and foreign minister Murat Nurtleu and Kyrgyz economy and trade minister Daniyar Amangeldiyev inked the agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments between the government of Kazakhstan and the cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Besides, the protocol on introducing changes to the agreement between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz governments of December 25, 2003, on state border checkpoints as well as the action plan for development of road checkpoints at the Kazakh border.

A memorandum of mutual understanding was signed between the minister of digital development, innovations and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan and the state agency for the protection of personal data of the cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The Kazakh industry and construction ministry and the state agency for architecture, construction and housing and communal services struck a memo of mutual understanding and cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Supreme Interstate Council took place under the chairmanship of leaders o the two states Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov.

The Kazakh and Kyrgyz leaders pointed out that the productive exchange of views took place and that the priorities and further tasks of mutual cooperation were defined.

Tokayev and Zhaparov expressed mutual commitment to take the relationship between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to a quality new level.

The meeting focused on the issues of cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, water and energy and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

According to the Akorda press service, during the event reports were made by deputy premier of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, first deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kassymaliyev, Kazakh transport minister Marat Karabayev, firest deputy chairman of the state national security committee and head of the border service of Kyrgyzstan Ularbek Sharsheev, and others.