Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to reduce checks at border – Head of State Tokayev

We discussed the construction of the trade-logistics and industrial complex at the border, agreed to launch it as soon as possible. This step is set to promote industrial relations and trade. Besides, the opportunities in the agro-industrial complex were discussed. Last year, the trade turnover in this area rose 10% to 300 million US dollars. It is of paramount importance for our countries to increase production volumes, open joint enterprises, establish ties between research institutions. In this regard, the governments of both countries were set the task to adopt the roadmap, said Tokayev is a joint press statement following the talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov at Akorda.

According to the Head of State, amid instabilities in the global market attention was attached to ensure food security. The decisions made today are set contribute greatly to this deed.

Kazakhstani investors make their contribution to the promotion of the key sectors of economy of Kyrgyzstan, improving its social situation. For example, in Issyk-Kul region, a solar power station is to be built at the expense of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs. In addition, talks are underway to construct a ferroalloy plant in Jalal-Abad region. We agreed to create favorable conditions for effective operation of joint enterprises. To this end, today the agreement on protection of mutual investments was signed. Agreement was reached to introduce and develop the e-government system. It was agreed to share experiences and strengthen cooperation in the field of information for the digitalization of economy. Activization of ties between the two countries is one of the main tasks. In this context, concrete steps are taken towards increasing capabilities for goods movement through the border and improving its procedure, said President Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader also recalled that the action plan for development of road checkpoints aimed at reducing border checks and eliminating traffic congestion was signed. This work is to be under special control of the governments of the two countries.