TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:14, 10 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Latvia actively enhancing trade and economic ties

    Kazakhstan and Latvia
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Latvia, Dauren Karipov, held a meeting with the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Latvia, Viktors Valainis, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    During their discussion, they addressed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the context of the upcoming visit to Riga of the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabaev.

    They also talked about the forthcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Latvian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, scheduled respectively for May 15 and 16 of this year.

    Furthermore, the interlocutors emphasized mutual interest in increasing the volume of Kazakhstan's cargo transit through Latvia and the joint implementation of projects in the free economic zones of Latvia with subsequent export of finished products to the European market.

    Kazakhstan-Latvia Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
