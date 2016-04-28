Kazakhstan and Liberia established diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov to the UN and Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Liberia to the UN George Patten signed a joint communique on establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in New York.

During the signing the sides exchanged opinions about the prospects of cooperation at the bilateral level in terms of important issues of the agenda of the UN representing the mutual interest for Kazakhstan and Liberia. Fulfillment of the goals of sustainable development, protection of the environment, healthcare, peacekeeping and post-crisis development are among the priorities. The parties also noted the importance of expansion of mutually beneficial contacts between the states, especially in the education sphere.

Kazakhstan also thanked Liberia for the decision to take part in the EXPO-2017.

K. Abdrakhmanov also informed George Patten about the priorities of the election campaign of Kazakhstan's bid for the non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, the sides also expressed mutual intentions to establish an intergovernmental commission for strengthening and development of the cooperaiotn between Kazakhstan and Liberia. G. Patten thanked Kazakhstan for the help in combatting the spread of Ebola virus and for the contribution to strengthening of the partnership between Kazakhstan and Africa jointly with the UNDP for the food of sustainable development.