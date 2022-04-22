Kazakhstan and Lithuania increase interregional cooperation

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbaev held meetings with Mayor of Druskininkai Richardas Malinauskas and the business community of the Lazdia region, during which the prospects for economic cooperation were discussed.

The Lithuanian side expressed interest in developing cooperation with the Kazakh side in the field of medical tourism, ecotourism, spa tourism, resort treatment and post-COVID rehabilitation. Kazakhstan diplomat has provided information concerning new opportunities for starting a business in our country due to the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced in the State-of-the-Nation Address «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization», the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

As part of the visit to the new Druskininkai Sports Complex, the possibilities of organizing preparation for competitions and a training cycle for athletes of summer sports were presented.

At the Druskininkai Museum, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan took part in the opening of an exhibition of children's drawings «Kazakhstan and Lithuania: freedom and friendship», dedicated to the anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries. Within the framework of the event, together with a member of the Lithuanian Parliament and the inter-parliamentary friendship group «Lithuania-Kazakhstan» Zenonas Vaitkus, the students and teachers of the Čiurlionis Art School who participated in the competition were honored.

While presenting certificates of honor to students, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan pointed out the special role of the growing youth as «Friendship ambassadors» in maintaining the continuity of traditionally friendly relations between our countries. He especially noted that, given the importance of supporting children, the President of Kazakhstan declared 2022 the Year of Children. At the same time, he stressed that the well-being and harmonious development of children is a reliable guarantee of a successful future state.

Member of the Seimas Vaitkus congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the anniversary dates and wished further development and prosperity to our republic. In his speech, he noted Kazakhstan's achievements in the international arena, as well as in the field of socio-economic development and the implementation of political reforms.