Kazakhstan and Lithuania keen to further expand constructive and trusting dialogue

As part of the agreements’ implementation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Lithuania, consultations on foreign policy planning and analysis issues were held in Astana at the Department directors’ level, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan was represented by Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Analysis and Strategic Planning of Kazakhstan MFA Anuarbek Akhmetov, Lithuania by Head of the Department of Strategic Management and Analysis of Lithuanian MFA Marius Janukonis.

During consultations, parties shared their experience in foreign policy planning and government management field, exchanged views on entire spectrum of international and regional agenda, and also agreed to continue the practice of regular consultations between departments.

The participants emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and Lithuania and confirmed their commitment to further expand constructive and trusting dialogue between countries, in particular in the spirit of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU.