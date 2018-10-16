Kazakhstan and Lithuania pledge to boost cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Lithuania held consultations, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.Vice Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko headed the Kazakh delegation.

A wide range of issues concerning expanding Kazakhstan-Lithuanian ties was debated. Kazakhstan is interested that the political dialogue between the parties would develop further.



The parties confirmed mutual determination to further upgrading efficiency of the joint war on international terrorism, drug trafficking, consequences of climate change and new threats and challenges.



Kazakhstan and Lithuania backed each other in the elections to the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

