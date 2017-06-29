Kazakhstan and Luxembourg mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 29, 2017, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg celebrate a significant date, the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

"Over a quarter - century of friendship and cooperation, our countries have managed to create a solid foundation for the development and strengthening of cooperation in all areas of relations.



An additional impetus to this development was given by the official visit of the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to Kazakhstan in May 2015 as part of his participation in the VIII Astana Economic Forum. During the visit, an intergovernmental agreement was signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg on air communication, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency for the Transfer of Financial Technologies of Luxembourg.



The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg share common views on major issues on the international agenda. The two states closely cooperate within the framework of the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations.



There is a positive dynamic in the development of trade and economic relations. Joint projects in the fields of space, finance and new technologies look promising.



A significant moment, in the year of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, was the participation of Luxembourg in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 and the opening of its Honorary Consulate in Astana during the working visit of the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, on June 9-10, 2017, which further confirmed the desire of the parties to cooperate. This visit has allowed us to outline new ways of collaboration in the aerospace sphere.



Kazakhstan is determined to continue conducting a foreign policy aimed at strengthening and developing its partnership with Luxembourg," the Communique on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg reads.