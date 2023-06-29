Kazakhstan and Luxemburg talk visa requirements facilitation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Affairs Minister Murat Nurtleu and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn debated visa requirements facilitation issues, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Minister said the countries have significant prospects for expanding cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries. The sides debated visa issues to create conditions to introduce freedom of movement for all nationals of both countries. The citizens of Luxembourg are eligible to visit Kazakhstan without a tourist or business visa. Since the Schengen agreement was signed in the territory of Luxembourg the Kazakh Minister asked Jean Asselborn to support visa requirements liberalization for Kazakhstanis at the official consultations. Minister Nurtleu also thanked his counterpart for supporting the intention to expand a political dialogue, trade and economic, cultural and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. He also affirmed readiness to collaborate with Jean Asselborn and expressed confidence to exert joint efforts and bring bilateral relations to a brand new level.