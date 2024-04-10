Kazakhstan and Macao SAR sign visa exemption agreement

The Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China signed an Agreement on mutual exemption of visa requirements for a stay of up to 14 days, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev and Secretary for Administration and Justice of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China Cheong Weng Chon signed the agreement on behalf of the Governments.

The agreement will give a new impetus to the development of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two states, the Ministry’s statement reads.

Besides, the Kazakh Ambassador met with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng, and Liu Xianfa, the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Macao Special Administrative Region, to discuss the current state and prospects for interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Macao SAR and cooperation within the ongoing Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China.

Macao is a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China. With a population of about 680,000 people and an area of 33.3 square km, it is the most densely populated region in the world. It is an international free port, the world tourism and leisure center, and one of the world’s four major gambling cities.