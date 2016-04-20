Kazakhstan and Macedonia agree on mutual protection of investments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At todays' plenary session Majilis has approved the draft law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Macedonia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments."

According to Asset Issekeshev, Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, the country has already signed 48 agreements aimed at improving the investment climate. The document will contribute to the attraction of mutual investments.

The agreement was made in Astana on July 2, 2012.