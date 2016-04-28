Kazakhstan and Macedonia to mutually protect investments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Macedonia on mutual protection of investments".

"The Head of State pays a lot of attention to attraction of investments. As of today, the economic cooperation is measured in the international community by two international agreements, which are the agreement of mutual protection of investments and the convention on avoidance of double taxation. As of now, Kazakhstan has signed 48 bilateral and one multilateral investment agreement on mutual protection of investments," Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev said presenting the draft law.

He stressed that the agreement with Macedonia was signed in Astana on June 2, 2012. "In order to establish bilateral investment relations with Macedonia, it is necessary to sign a number of documents, and this draft law is one of them," the minister added.