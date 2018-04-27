Kazakhstan and Malaysia debate cybersecurity issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 25, 2018 Ambassador Daniyar Sarekenov met with CEO of the National Agency «CyberSecurity Malaysia» Dato' Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service reports.

Reference: The Agency is a structural subdivision of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Malaysia («MOSTI»). The main activity of this organization is aimed at creating and supporting a more secure cyberspace in the country-wide for the effective implementation of the national programs for the sustainable development and to ensure the social welfare of the citizens of Malaysia. It should be noted that according to the Global Cybersecurity Index rating 2014 Malaysia took the 3rd place after the United States of America and Canada.



During the meeting, the parties discussed the perspectives of cooperation in studying and applying the successful Malaysian experience in creating a safer cyberspace in Kazakhstan as an important condition for ensuring national security.



Dato' Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab has confirmed his readiness to participate as a speaker in the V International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment «KADEX-2018», which will be held on May 23-26, 2018 in Astana. During the talks Chief Executive Officer proposed Kazakhstani side to consider the possibility of hosting the International Conference on preventing and combating cybercrime of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation «OIC-CERT» in 2019.





