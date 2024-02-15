EN
    17:44, 15 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Malaysia intensify inter-parliamentary cooperation

    Kazakhstan -Malaysia
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev met with the Deputy President of the Senate of the Parliament of Malaysia, Nur Jazlan Mohamed, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the deepening of bilateral trade, investment, cultural, and humanitarian interaction.

    The ambassador briefed on the political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and extended an invitation to take part in the Astana International Forum.

    As a result of the meeting the parties reached an agreement to continue the dynamic interaction within the framework of the “Friendship Group” between the Parliaments of the two countries.

