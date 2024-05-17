Kazakhstan and Malaysia sign agreements worth USD 350 mln

Kazakh Prime of Kazakhstan Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim held the Kazakhstan-Malaysia Investment Roundtable with the participation of business communities and scientific circles, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

The parties shared views on the prospects for bolstering cooperation in priority economic sectors.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Bektenov said Malaysia is one of the key trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan in the South-East Asia. The commodity turnover grew from 150 US dollars to almost 245 million US dollars last year. The goal is to reveal potential of the economies and exceed pre-pandemic level of 650 million US dollars.

He said the countries maintain a close political dialogue which lays solid foundation for partnership. He stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to diversify its exports to Malaysia calling Malaysian businesses to jointly explore new niches for strengthening partnerships in the sphere of services, processing industry, finance, education, subsoil use, agriculture and construction. 17 joint investment projects worth over 410 million US dollars are being developed. 48 companies with the participation of the Malaysian capital are present in Kazakhstan.

Agreements and memoranda worth 350 million US dollars were signed on the sidelines of the roundtable. Those attending also agreed to deepen investment ties and jointly open up new markets.

