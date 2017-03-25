Kazakhstan and Malaysia strengthen cooperation in defense and aerospace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Vice-Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry (MDAI) Marat Nurguzhin had a series of working meetings in Malaysia, Kazinform correspondent reports.



During the negotiations with Chief Executive of Malaysia Armed Forces Board (LTAT) Lodin Wok Karamuddin considered the experience of LTAT which is a government statutory body accountable for social and legal assistance to veterans of armed forces and their families. That is construction of municipal housings, medical, health-promoting and other cultural sites, financial services and trade operations as well. "In improving the mechanisms of social aid to military personnel of Kazakhstan this experience is interesting for us", - Nurguzhin noted.



The vice-minister also met Deputy Secretary-General of Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation R. Dabul, Senior Vice-President of CyberSecurityMalaysia National Agency M. Shamir and Director of Department of ANGKASA National Space Agency M. Ismail.



"R. Dabul drew our attention to opportunities for extending cooperation in aerospace and in combating cybercrime. At the end of the meeting we agreed to develop contacts between nationa;l companies of the two countries and consider the possibility to sign the Memorandum on Cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ANGKASA Malaysian National Space Agency", Nurguzhin said.

