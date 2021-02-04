Kazakhstan and Malaysia to expand cooperation in e-commerce

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 3, 2021, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Malaysia organized a video conference between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Malaysian company «Aladdin» in the field of trade in halal products on an online platform.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bolat Imanbayev, Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Assel Zhanassova, Director of the Marketing and E-Commerce Department of JSC «Center for the Development of Trade Policy» QazTrade» Ozhet Shegirbayev, founder and head of the company «Aladdin» D.Tо, etc, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of interaction in the field of e-commerce, trade in halal products on the «Aladdin» platform, the entry of Kazakh companies into the market of Southeast Asia (SEA) and Malaysian companies into the markets of Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union. The management of the company provided detailed information about the SEA market in the field of e-commerce and the halal industry, about the function of «Aladdin», registration and principles of trading on the platform.

As a result of the videoconference, an agreement was reached on development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the parties, in particular, the elaboration of a list of Kazakh companies to bring their goods to the South-East Asian markets, the registration of Aladdin on the basis of the Astana International Financial Center and the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Malaysian company «Aladdin».