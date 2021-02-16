EN
    09:14, 16 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Malaysia to expand cooperation in science and education

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 15, 2021, with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, an online ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of education and science was organized between the Utebayev Atyrau Oil and Gas University and one of the leading Malaysian universities in the oil and gas field «University Technology Petronas».

    The event was attended by rector of the Utebayev Atyrau University of Oil and Gas Gulzada Shakulikova and Vice-Chancellor of «University Technology Petronas» Dr Mohamed Ibrahim, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Within the framework of the Memorandum, it is planned to develop cooperation in the field of education and research, students and teachers will have access to a scientific and technical base, laboratories and libraries of two universities, constant support for scientific initiatives will be provided, and various events will be held on a regular basis to exchange experience among scientists and teachers of two universities.

    It should be noted that within the framework of negotiations organized earlier by the Embassy and in accordance with the agreements reached between universities, 5 Atyrau Oil and Gas University students from December 30, 2020 are studying at the «University Technology Petronas» under the exchange program.


