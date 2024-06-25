Kazakhstan and Malta pledge to boost tourism and maritime logistics cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said today’s visit of the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg supports the fundamental political, and socioeconomic reforms led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Malta has a strong foundation, strong economy and widely acknowledged standing in the international arena and is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan. 31 years ago our countries established diplomatic relations. The political dialogue between Astana and Valetta is evolving rapidly, Nurtley said following the meeting.

The Kazakh Minister said the potential for economic and socio-humanitarian cooperation between the two states is huge, the commodity turnover for the past years reached 250 million US dollars.

The parties agreed to bolster cooperation in promising areas such as tourism, processing, geological prospecting and maritime logistics. They also focused on easing the EU visa regime for Kazakhstanis. They also shared views on pressing issues of the regional and global agendas.