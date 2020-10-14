Kazakhstan and Mongolia debate prospects for bilateral cooperation development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Mongolia were held via a videoconferencing, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel reads.

The sides noted dynamic development of all-round cooperation between the nations. The official visit of the Prime Minister of Mongolia to Kazakhstan in 2019 gave an impulse to bilateral cooperation.

The parties paid attention to growing trade and economic interaction. They also highlighted importance of holding the 8th meeting of Kazakhstan-Mongolia intergovernmental commission this year. Besides, they discussed further expansion of contractual legal framework between the states.

Those attending confirmed striving for further development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The parties discussed multilateral cooperation of the two countries, including within the UN, CICA, IAEA.