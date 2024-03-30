Kazakhstan and Mongolia expand flight safety co-op

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Mongolia (CAA) have agreed to continue and expand cooperation in flight safety and aviation security, Trend reports, referring to the AAK's statement, Trend.az reports.

"AAK experts, led by Deputy Director General for Aviation Safety Darkhan Espotanov, visited the CAA to consult on flight preparations to the United States. Following the visit, representatives from both organizations decided to further deepen and expand collaboration in the fields of flight safety and aviation security," the aviation administration said.

In addition, the parties exchanged experience in the field of state regulation of civil aviation and visited Chinggis Khaan International Airport during the meeting.

The experts also discussed the state of the civil aviation industry and analyzed the procedures for certification and supervision of flight safety and aviation safety in the operation of aircraft, maintaining airworthiness, licensing aviation personnel, and the aviation safety system at Chinggis Khaan International Airport.

"The Mongolian side expressed interest in modernizing the system of financing the activities of the regulator, the institute of AAK standardizers, and maintaining the qualifications of aviation inspectors," the AAK noted.

Furthermore, drawing from AAK’s expertise, representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of Mongolia sought insights into implementing a digital system from overseeing and monitoring flight safety, as well as managing violations and conducting risk assessments.