EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:41, 19 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Mongolia may launch new flights

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Mongolia may launch new flights, Karim Massimov said.

    At the Government's meeting on Tuesday the PM tasked the Ministry of Investments and Development to consider the issue of launching Bayan-Ölgii-Almaty and Bayan-Ölgii-Ust-Kamenogorsk routes.

    The Ministry of Agriculture was entrusted with a task to consider an opportunity of delivering meat to Semipalatinsk Meat Processing Plant and establishing a cluster for manufacturing livestock products. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was commissioned to study an issue of establishing consular service in Bayan-Ölgii and  construction of a consulate building  in Ulaanbaatar.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!