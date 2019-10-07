Kazakhstan and Mongolia to debate trade and economic cooperation issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 10-12, an official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, told the briefing.

As part of his visit the PM will have talks with Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin to debate trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation issues, also cooperation within regional and international organizations.

Kazakhstan and Mongolia will sign agreements and memorandums in education, counterterrorism, etc.

Besides, Kazakhstan-Mongolian Business Forum will take place with participation of business circles of both nations. The Mongolian delegation will visit the Astana International Financial Centre, the International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects.