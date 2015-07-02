Kazakhstan and Nepal establish diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 30, 2015 in New York, the Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Nepal to the United Nations H.E. Mr. Kairat Abdrakhmanov and H.E. Mr. Durga Prasad Bhattarai, respectively, signed a joint communiqué on establishing of diplomatic relations between the two states, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the signing ceremony, the two sides exchanged views on the status and perspectives of cooperation on the bilateral level, discussed a number of issues of the UN agenda important both for Kazakhstan and Nepal. They focused on seeking solutions of the problems of geographically disadvantaged states - Landlocked Developing Countries, sustainable development, environmental protection and climate change and others. The Parties noted the importance of expanding mutually beneficial contacts between the two states and cooperation in the field of tourism, trade, cultural exchange and education. It was also highlighted the importance of partnership between the countries in the area of risk reduction and disaster management, including through the establishing of the UN Regional Hub on humanitarian assistance and sustainable development in Almaty. Ambassador of Nepal expressed his country's interest for a sustainable partnership in implementing the existing potential, including through the use of the mechanism of inter-government consultations and cooperation between the two parliaments. The Kazakh side expressed its hope for participation of the Nepal delegation in one of the most significant and important upcoming event in Kazakhstan - International exhibition "Expo-2017", dedicated to the "Future Energy". D.Bhattaray thanked the Kazakh side for humanitarian aid of 200 000 US dollars to support rehabilitation efforts after the earthquake in Nepal. According to the common practice, after the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Nepal will accredit ambassadors in their capitals concurrently. Nepal is located in South Asia, Central Himalayas, with a population of over 30 million people. Form of government - Parliamentary Republic. The key sector of the economy of Nepal is tourism. In foreign policy Nepal follows the principles of non-alignment and maintains friendly relations with all countries. Nepal is the member of the UN, the World Trade Organization, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Association of Regional Cooperation in South Asia (with headquarters in Kathmandu) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-vector technical and economic cooperation.