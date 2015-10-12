EN
    19:27, 12 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Netherlands intend to develop coop in space sphere

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Netherlands Space Office (NCO) chaired by its director Herr Newport has arrived in Kazakhstan to discuss long-term cooperation with Kazcosmos, according to the press service of the agency.

    The Dutch delegation included representatives of such companies as «NEO», «SKYGEO», «Orbital Eye», «eLEAF» and «Ocean Space Consult BV». The delegation discussed the joint projects for the implementation of the protocol of intention on cooperation in space activities signed by the Netherlands Space Office and Kazcosmos in March 2014 in the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the Netherlands. The meeting has considered the issues of long-term prospects of the cooperation program in international business between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands, space and geographic information industries including the implementation of satellite remote sensing technology in agriculture, environment, energy and infrastructure. In addition, the delegation held meetings with reps of the Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan and JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary". Delegates visited the international oil and gas exhibition KIOGE in Almaty. Recall, the Dutch space industry joins more than 60 small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutes and universities.

    Tags:
    Kazcosmos Foreign policy Space exploration World News News Science
