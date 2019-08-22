EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:26, 22 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and North Macedonia agree on cooperation in fight against crime

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN - SKOPJE. KAZINFORM – Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov held a meeting with Minister of Justice of North Macedonia Renata Deskoska during his working visit to the country, Kazinform cites the Prosecutor General’s press service.

    The sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the fight against crime, as well as international security issues.

    The meeting resulted in signing the following treaties: on extradition of persons, on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, and on the transfer of sentenced persons.

    Nurdauletov pointed out that the conclusion of such agreements is illustrative of the European community’s confidence in the legal system of Kazakhstan, the presence of legal mechanisms that meet the internationally recognized standards for guaranteeing the protection of human rights and freedoms.

    During the visit, the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan also met with his Macedonian counterpart Ljubomir Joveski.

    The heads of the prosecution offices of the two countries emphasized the importance of coordinated actions to prevent and combat transnational organized crime and mapped out further steps for interaction.

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Europe Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!