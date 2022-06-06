Kazakhstan and Norway mark 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM It is a significant event for Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation – exactly 30 years ago diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.

Norway is one of Kazakhstan’s important partners in Europe. During this historically short period, a constructive political dialogue has developed dynamically and mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation has expanded considerably, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Kazakhstan and Norway share similar views on a wide range of international issues and closely cooperate in the UN, OSCE and other international organizations. Both states have made a significant contribution to international security. In particular, Norway joined the group of states that advocated the establishment of IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank in Kazakhstan. Further, Norway became one of the donors of this international initiative.

The parties are working comprehensively to further expand economic cooperation. There are plans to increase trade turnover in the near future, which in 2021 amounted to 85 million US dollars. 17 enterprises with Norwegian capital are currently represented in Kazakhstan. The Kingdom’s investments in the country’s economy reached 164 million dollars.

The two countries also continue to develop their cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field. In 2002, UNESCO together with the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage completed a project on the management, conservation and presentation of the Tamgaly petroglyphs. As a result, the petroglyphs were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2004.

As part of efforts to promote the culture of Kazakhstan, for the first time in the history of relations between the two countries, the Words of Wisdom and selected poetry of Abai were translated into Norwegian and published.

Our governments are expanding areas of joint work in order to reveal new horizons of mutually beneficial partnership and further deepen Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation, which has considerable potential.