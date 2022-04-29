Kazakhstan and Oman intend to enhance cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov met with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Nur-Sultan Mohammed Al Bahrani to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the establishment of close political cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Muscat in 30 years, and expressed gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for the continuous support of our country’s international initiatives.

He stressed that bilateral relations enter a new stage and assured the Omani Ambassador of Kazakhstan's interest in further enhancement of cooperation with Oman, in particular, in trade, economy and investment.

In turn, Ambassador Al Bahrani highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant economic potential and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support in these areas.

In this context, the parties aligned their positions on topical issues of the bilateral agenda on the eve of the planned joint events, both virtual and in-person, for 2022.