Kazakhstan and Oman keen on strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue

Najmedin Muhametali, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman, met with Khalid Al Mawali, Chairman of the Majilis of Al-Shura of Oman (lower chamber of Parliament), Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. They noted with satisfaction the mutual support of Astana and Muscat within the framework of international organizations, and emphasized the similar position of the two countries on a number of international issues.

Kazakhstan’s ambassador briefed the interlocutor about the political, socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as international initiatives.

Within the framework of bilateral cooperation, attention was focused on the active work of public and private companies to expand trade and economic cooperation.

The parties noted the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman, including by strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue.