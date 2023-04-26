Kazakhstan and OSCE debate cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – At the initiative of the Finnish side, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Permanent Representative of Finland to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Vesa Hakkinen, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Finland’s OSCE Chairpersonship in 2025 was the main topic of the conversation. The chairpersonship will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, which marked the launch of the Organization.

The parties discussed aspects of the regional agenda, the role of Kazakhstan and Finland in the OSCE and exchanged views on the current situation and prospects for the Organization’s further development.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed the Finnish delegation about Kazakhstan’s consistent position on the importance of further strengthening of the OSCE and the restoration of a trust-based dialogue among the participating states.

In conclusion of the meeting the parties reaffirmed their readiness to maintain constructive cooperation within the OSCE and to mutually support initiatives aimed at strengthening the confidence-building measures in the region.