Kazakhstan and OSCE mark 25 years of active cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 30 January 2017 the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mark 25 years of active cooperation. Having become a full-fledged participant of the Conference for Security and Co-operation in Europe (renamed in 1995 to the OSCE) on 30 January 1992, Kazakhstan has steadfastly made its contribution to the Organization's development over the course of a quarter century. In 2010 Kazakhstan became the first post-Soviet state to have chaired the Organization, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In December 2010 Astana organized and hosted the last major OSCE Summit, which for the first time in 11 years had united the heads of state and government under the Organization's flag to outline its main activities in the sphere of safety for the immediate and long-term perspective.



The Astana Declaration, adopted at the OSCE Summit, is a comprehensive document that defines modern threats and objectives facing the Organization. The Astana Declaration forms a vision for a security community which is destined to seek solutions to new challenges and unite all OSCE participating states across the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian space, free from dividing lines, conflicts, spheres of influence and zones with varying levels of security.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov, in addressing a session of the Advisory and Consultative Body "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension, which took place on 30 January 2017 in Astana with the participation of representatives of the parliamentary corps, executive authorities, the civil sector, and international organizations, congratulated the meeting participants with the jubilee date, outlining Kazakhstan's achievements during its membership in the OSCE.