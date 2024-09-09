Kazakhstan and OTS to promote ethnosports and cultural exchange

Kazakh Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the talks, the sides touched upon the key issues of tourism and sports cooperation between the Organization’s member states. As stated there, Kazakhstan actively supports initiatives aimed at strengthening fraternal ties and uniting the Turkic world.

The Kazakh Minister suggested holding regular OTS ethnosports championships and tournaments to intensify sports cooperation and preserve the cultural traditions of the Turkic people.

He noted an important event for the whole Turkic world, the V World Nomad Games, is set to begin today. Kazakhstan regards the Games as a key event for preserving and promoting the unique heritage of the Turkic people. He expressed confidence the Games would not only contribute to promoting sporting initiatives but also cement ethnic ties between the nations.

91 sets of medals will be decided in 21 national sports. some 2,700 sportsmen and officials from 89 countries are expected to participate in the Gathering of the Great Steppe.