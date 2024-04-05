Kazakhstan and Pakistan discuss prospects for transport and logistics cooperation

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with Secretary of the Ministry of Communications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ali Sher Mehsud, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector taking into account the North-South corridor being established, for final access to the Pakistani seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, which will provide access to the countries of Africa and Southeast Asia.

The importance of developing regional connectivity for increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation was especially emphasized.

During the meeting, the ambassador of Kazakhstan presented an invitation to the 11th meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the SCO member states and the 1st meeting of the Ministers of transport of the SCO and EAEU member states in May this year.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached on the practical implementation of measures aimed at enhancing cooperation in the transport and logistics industry, including holding expert meetings in preparation for the next meeting of the Special Working Group on Transport and Regional Connectivity between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.