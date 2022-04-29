Kazakhstan and Palestine mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This April marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Palestine. On the occasion of this significant event, the foreign ministers of the two states exchanged congratulatory messages, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Palestine was among the first countries of the Arab world to officially recognize Kazakhstan as a sovereign state. Yasser Arafat was one of the first leaders of foreign countries to visit Kazakhstan.





Over the past period of time, the parties have done significant joint work. Contacts at a high political level have been established and actively maintained, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation is steadily developing.





Our states work in coordination within the framework of international organizations and regional platforms. A high level of cooperation is maintained in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.





Palestine supports Kazakhstan's initiatives at the international level, including at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.





Kazakhstan has consistently stood for a just solution to the Middle East problem and the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.





In addition, Kazakhstan provides the Palestinian side with the necessary humanitarian assistance. Palestinian youth are studying in Kazakh universities.



