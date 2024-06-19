Kazakhstan and Palestinian relations: A diplomatic overview

The Palestinian leadership, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, greatly values Kazakhstan’s consistent and principled position on the Palestinian issue, which supports resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through adherence to international law, human rights, and the cessation of occupation. This was highlighted by Dr. Montaser Abu Zaid, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine in Kazakhstan during a discussion with Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

Notably, several European Union countries, including Norway, Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia, have recognized the State of Palestine, a move that has not been mirrored by leading EU countries like Germany and France.

However, this recognition marks a trend, as described by the ambassador. The Palestinian leadership welcomed this recognition as “historic” emphasizing that the right to self-determination is a well-established right recognized by international legitimacy. They urged major European countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so, following the example of Ireland, Norway, Spain, and Slovenia.

These countries advocate for peace, stability, and the reinforcement of international norms. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs views the recognition by the four European countries as a pivotal event that supports Palestine’s legal status and boosts its prospects for full United Nations membership. It underscores this recognition as a critical move towards a “two-state solution” and encourages all nations yet to recognize the State of Palestine to do so.

“This step is seen as pivotal in shaping global opinion towards resolving the Palestinian issue through international law, proposing two states within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital. It also affirms the legal identity of the Palestinian people and strengthens their international ties,” said the ambassador.

He also highlighted that this growing acknowledgment mirrors European public support for Palestine, comparing it to historical liberation efforts in South Africa and Algeria, and voiced optimism that more European nations will soon recognize the State of Palestine. Currently, 148 countries, including the Republic of Kazakhstan, have recognized the statehood of Palestine.

Palestinian leadership initiatives and international relations

In March 2024, Mohammed Mustafa was appointed Prime Minister of Palestine. He recently presented action plans to President Mahmoud Abbas that align with the Palestine Liberation Organization’s objectives and international commitments. Key initiatives include halting Israeli aggression in Gaza, prioritizing humanitarian needs with immediate assistance for Gaza’s residents, and restoring the Gaza Strip and West Bank. The plans also focus on stabilizing the financial situation to boost economic stability.

“Moreover, the government intends to undertake institutional reforms, merge state institutions, improve services, and prepare for elections across all Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. Led by Dr. Mohammed Mustafa, the 23-member government comprises highly skilled professionals, some with international experience, facing significant crises. Meanwhile, Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza shows no end, with the extensive damages requiring substantial funds for reconstruction, contingent on a political solution that ensures future stability”, Dr. Montaser Abu Zaid explained.

The Palestinian leadership, under President Mahmoud Abbas, values the Republic of Kazakhstan’s firm, consistent support for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through adherence to international law, human rights, and the cessation of occupation. This stance includes backing for a two-state solution, as outlined in all relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative launched by Saudi Arabia in 2002, which aims to end Israeli occupation and establish an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders.

“The State of Palestine and Kazakhstan continue to showcase exemplary bilateral cooperation at both regional and international levels. Palestine has significantly contributed to Kazakhstan’s roles in the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. I, serving as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Kazakhstan, have engaged deeply in Kazakhstan’s political processes, including observing elections and reforms under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. I have consistently praised Kazakhstan's governance reforms at various international forums,” adds ambassador Montaser Abu Zaid.

Furthermore, according to Dr. Montaser Abu Zaid, Palestine played a key role in the success of the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit held in Astana in October 2022. This event saw participation from numerous countries, highlighting the significant diplomatic engagements and discussions focused on enhancing regional stability and cooperation.

The ambassador also mentioned an official visit of Dr. Riad Al-Maliki, the former Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine to Astana on July 29, 2018, marking the first visit since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties with the Republic of Kazakhstan. This significant event saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Political Consultations and another on cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of both states.

Additionally, Palestine is involved in all meetings of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, headquartered in Astana. Another notable event was the visit from December 6-9, 2017, by Hebron University’s academic delegation, which led to the signing of cooperation agreements with Kazakh State Law University and Eurasian National University, further cementing educational and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Contributions and integration of the Palestinian community in Kazakhstan

In response to the query about whether Palestinian citizens currently reside, work, or study in Kazakhstani universities, the ambassador answered that there is no exact count of Palestinian citizens currently living in Kazakhstan.

“Many hold refugee travel documents from neighboring countries where they resettled following the 1948 Israeli military actions. Among them are Hasib Sabbagh and Said Khoury, Palestinian owners of the international contracting company “CCC” which has been active in Kazakhstan since 1990, implementing numerous oil and gas projects and overseeing the construction of the Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana.”

Additionally, Palestinians who came to Kazakhstan for education have settled, formed families with local citizens, and some have obtained Kazakhstani citizenship or residency. There are also Palestinians teaching at prestigious universities and hospitals, and several businessmen and investors residing in Almaty.

Current result of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The ongoing Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, have resulted in over 37,000 civilian deaths, more than 80,000 injuries, and over 12,000 missing Palestinian civilians. The conflict has forced over 1.5 million Palestinians to flee, creating a severe humanitarian crisis marked by famine and healthcare collapse.

Following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive, the Kazakhstan government evacuated all Kazakhstani citizens and their families from Gaza, bringing approximately 150 people from 25 Kazakhstani-Palestinian families to safety in Kazakhstan, the ambassador concluded.