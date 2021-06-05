EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 05 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Poland to resume air service

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Poland will resume air service starting from May 28, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Civial Aviation Committee reads.

    LOT Polish Airlines will fly once a week to connect Warsaw and Nur-Sultan since June 10. The flights will be performed on Mondays by B-737 aircrafts. All the flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Further increase in flight frequency will depend on the epidemiological situation and decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread.


    Tags:
    Tourism Kazakhstan Transport Coronavirus Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!