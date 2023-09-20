Kazakhstan and Portugal discuss cooperation development issues

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The parties underlined a huge potential for further development of all-round cooperation, including ties in the sphere of investments, water resources management, tourism, etc.

Special attention was paid to the digitalization issues.

Besides, the leaders focused on the pressing issues of the international agenda.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to further continue close cooperation within the international organizations, first of all, the UN.