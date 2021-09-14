Kazakhstan and Portugal held 4th round of political consultations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 4th round of inter-ministerial consultations co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev and Director General for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal Madalena Fischer was held in Nur-Sultan.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the current situation and further development of Kazakh-Portuguese cooperation in political, trade, economic and cultural spheres, and exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the international agenda, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

At the end of the consultations, the parties agreed to activate the bilateral political dialog and to expand mutual trade and investment ties between the two countries.