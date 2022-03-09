Kazakhstan and Portugal: Prospects for inter-regional cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashev paid a working visit to Viseu and Coimbra counties in the Central region of Portugal, during which he held talks with official institutions and local business circles on a wide range of issues concerning trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

During his meetings with the mayors of Viseu and Coimbra, Mr José Manuel da Silva. The Kazakh diplomat informed his interlocutors in detail about the measures taken by the Kazakh government to protect foreign investors, the practical aspects of doing business in our country, and the export potential of domestic companies. Special attention was paid to the transit-transport potential of Kazakhstan and the possibility of establishing partnerships in the field of logistics and cargo transportation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The leaders of the Portuguese municipalities, emphasizing Kazakhstan's achievements during its 30 years of independence both in economic development and in the processes of building a democratic state, stressed the prospects for inter-regional cooperation and the need to organize mutual regional business missions. Possibilities of establishing ties between enterprises of the two countries in the field of light industry, agriculture, furniture production and construction were discussed.

Another aspect of the talks was the establishment of mutually beneficial ties with local educational institutions. For example, Jose Manuel da Silva expressed the need to establish cooperation between Kazakhstan's higher education institutions and Coimbra University, the largest in Portugal, with more than 25,000 students, and Coimbra iParque, a leading innovative science and technology park in the host country (the Ambassador is scheduled to visit in late March this year.) In turn, Fernando de Carvalho Ruas expressed interest in the establishment of cultural and humanitarian relations between Viseu and Kazakhstan, the establishment of twinning with the concerned city of Kazakhstan and proposed several joint activities in the context of this year's celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries.

Besides, negotiations were held with João Rebelo Cotta, President of Association of Entrepreneurs of Viseu Region (AIRV), during which prospects of realisation of concrete projects on attraction of investments into the economy of Kazakhstan and organisation of visits of Portuguese business delegations were discussed (it was agreed to hold a large business conference with participation of 50 companies of central Portugal on April 20 this year).

To establish contacts with the business community, a business seminar was held with representatives of several local businesses as well as Viseu and Leiria counties representing sectors such as IT, agribusiness, infrastructure, and construction as well as light industry. Interest in organising trade missions to Kazakhstan to establish contacts with RoK businesses and explore investment opportunities was confirmed.

In particular, the heads of Filstone - Comérico de Rochas S.A. (production of granite, marble, and limestone) Ricardo George and Ivo Cutelarias S.A. (production of cutlery for professional and domestic use) Antonio Peralta expressed their readiness to develop their business in Kazakhstan and negotiate with potential partners in the Republic of Kazakhstan in the first half of this year.