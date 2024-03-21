Kazakhstan and Qatar set to develop investment projects worth USD 16.6 bln

On March 20 Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov paid a working visit to Qatar to hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The parties focused on the progress of the development of agreements signed by the Presidents and support of investment projects in energy, agriculture, and other sectors.

Bektenov said Qatar is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The agreements concluded as part of the visit of the Kazakh President to Qatar bring our investment cooperation to a new level. "We are standing on the threshold of developing an unprecedented 17.6 billion US dollars strategically important investment projects," he said.

He said Kazakhstan is ready to supply halal and organic farm products to Qatar. Kazakhstani and Qatari companies established cooperation in agricultural projects.

In his turn, the Qatari Prime Minister expressed interest in further development of trade and economic, and investment cooperation.

Following the talks the Governments of Kazakhstan and Qatar signed an agreement on long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in priority sectors. Among the largest investment projects are the construction of gas refineries worth 5.7 billion US dollars, construction of the Aktobe-Kostanay gas pipeline and second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline worth 7.7 billion US dollars.