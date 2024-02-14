Kazakhstan and Qatar sign a package of agreements

A package of agreements was signed following the talks of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies of Qatar signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The Labor and Social Protection Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Social Development and Family Ministry of Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding in the sphere of social development and protection.

Besides, the Culture and Information Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Sport and Youth Ministry of Qatar signed the first youth executive program.

QazaqGaz National Company JSC and UCC Holding inked agreements on the joint development of gas processing plants construction projects on the Kashagan field.