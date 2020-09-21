EN
    23:07, 21 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Romania debate education cooperation

    BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov met with Education and Science Minister of Romania Monica-Cristina Anisie to debate prospects for deepening cooperation in education and science, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The diplomat noted growing interest of Kazakh students in studying at Romanian universities. The sides agreed to widen international treaty framework, in particular, consider allocation of additional scholarships every year on a reciprocal basis within the forthcoming session of the intergovernmental commission, and foster ties between the universities of the two nations.


