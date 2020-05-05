Kazakhstan and Romania debate joint efforts against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu held a telephone conversation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The parties debated joint efforts of the two states amid the coronavirus spread. In particular, Tileuberdi expressed gratitude to Romania for letting Kazakhstanis return home. In his turn, Aurescu thanked for helping Romanian air carriers perform regular transit shipments of medical products from China through Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues, paying great attention to deepening trade and investments, cultural and humanitarian ties.

The 15th session of the Intergovernmental commission for trade and economic and scientific and technical cooperation will be held in the second half of 2020. It will focus on prospects of realization of mutually beneficial projects in spheres such as transport, logistics, pharmaceuticals, energetics, agro-industrial complex, infrastructure development, tourism, education.