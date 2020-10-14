Kazakhstan and Romania discuss strengthening of cultural coop

BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov met with Culture Minister of Romania Bogdan Gheorghiu to debate opportunities for further strengthening of cultural cooperation between the states, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

The Ambassador told about the life and works of great Kazakh poet Abai, expressed gratitude for supporting the opening of the Abai bust on September 10 in the capital of Romania. The sides debated organization of concerts at the Embassy for further broadcasting online, and opportunities for translation and publishing of the collection of verses of Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu in Kazakhstan. The parties also expressed mutual interest in holding thematic museum exhibitions.