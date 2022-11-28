Kazakhstan and Russia achieved high level of cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan and Russia have built a mutually beneficial strategic partnership,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the President of Russia and all Russian colleagues for the high level of organization of the forum. He said the theme of the forum is of great importance amid the current crisis in international trade and geopolitical uncertainty.

With reference to the WTO data, the President noted that the world’s most developed nations pioneering the liberal trade agreements for the last six months stepped up imposing export restrictions. For example, G20 economies imposed 47 trade-restrictive measures on goods between May and October this year covering trade worth USD160 bln.

In this context cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia differ from global trends. Last month the countries marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The Head of State said that the two countries have built a mutually beneficial strategic partnership, based on solid ties of friendship and good neighborliness. The countries established constructive dialogue, and achieved a high level of cooperation.

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Russia for an official visit at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. The Heads of State are taking part via a videoconferencing in the XVIII Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia underway in Orenburg.